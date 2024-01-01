Jason Biggs petitions for new American Pie movie

Jason Biggs has discussed his lust to make another American Pie film.

The actor played Jim Levenstein in the 1999 classic film and reprised the role in three sequels, 2001's American Pie 2, 2003's American Wedding, and 2012's American Reunion.

Asked if he would return to the franchise, Jason told the New York Post, "I would totally do another one. It's all about obviously the material and the story and making sure that we're doing right by all of these characters. And it's obviously about everyone being involved. There's a lot of moving parts.

"So it's been difficult to get another one off the ground. But I've never had more fun than I have on a set than I have on, on those movies. So, of course, I would totally be down to do another one."

The actor also joked, "Why not make some money on it? What the hell? So here I am, 46 years old and I have a couple of private school tuitions that I have to deal with."

The American Pie films co-starred White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge, Russian Doll actress Natasha Lyonne, Final Destination actor Seann William Scott, Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Alyson Hannigan and Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy.

The franchise also spawned the spin-off American Pie Presents outings including Band Camp, The Naked Mile, Beta House, The Book of Love and Girls' Rules.