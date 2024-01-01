Blake Lively's new movie branded 'completely ludicrous'

Blake Lively's new movie was branded by one critic as "completely ludicrous".

Critics have delivered mixed reports for the actress's latest cinematic outing, It Ends With Us - with one reviewer declaring it "sincere but completely ludicrous".

Based on the novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover, the film centres around a woman, played by Blake, who fears her neurosurgeon boyfriend may be on the path to becoming violent. She then finds herself reconnecting with a former lover.

Clarisse Loughrey of The Independent declared the movie, "sincere but completely ludicrous", while other reviewers took issue with the blending of romance with family violence as subject matter.

"It Ends With Us tries to balance the realities of domestic violence inside a rom-com and a female-empowerment movie," wrote Mark Kennedy for Associated Press. "All suffer in the process."

Reviews of 36-year-old Blake's performance, however, were positive.

"Even bouncing off male leads who are more pinball bumpers than dimensional characters," Amy Nicholson of The Washington Post wrote, Blake delivered a, "great performance as a headstrong, sensible woman who struggles to consider herself a victim".

Owen Gleiberman, for Variety, reported that Blake, "fills the screen with her acutely aware and slightly tremulous radiance".