Steve Martin turns down Tim Walz role on SNL

Steve Martin has turned down the chance to impersonate potential Vice President Tim Walz on Saturday Night Live.

The actor has been touted as the front runner to play Kamala Harris' running mate on SNL.

However, he's confirmed he isn't interested in taking on the much-publicised part, revealing he'd already spoken to SNL producer, Lorne Michaels about appearing on the cult show.

"I wanted to say no and, by the way, he wanted me to say no," Steve, 68, told the Los Angeles Times.

"I said, 'Lorne, I'm not an impressionist. You need someone who can really nail the guy.' I was picked because I have grey hair and glasses."

He added that committing to parodying the governor of Minnesota didn't align with his current work schedule.

"It's ongoing. It's not like you do it once and get applause and never do it again. Again, they need a real impressionist to do that. They're going to find somebody really, really good. I'd be struggling."

Maya Rudolph played Kamala Harris on SNL in 2019 when she ran for the democratic nomination for president, and has confirmed she'll reprise the role in the 50th season of the show.

"I think it starts with trying to get someone's voice if you can," the actress said in 2020. "There's nothing crazily overt about Sen. Harris, but I have to tell you, when I got to (SNL) and they put the wig on me, it was done."