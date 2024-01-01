Actress Connie Chiume dies

South African actress and filmmaker Connie Chiume has died.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Chiume's family announced that she passed away at the Garden City Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa on Tuesday following a "period of illness". She was 72.

"The Chiume family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude for all the messages of support and condolences during this difficult time, as they cope with the loss of their mother, Connie," they commented. "Her children would like to express their deep appreciation to the doctors and nursing staff who provided exceptional care during her stay. Details of the memorial and funeral services will be shared on Connie's social media platforms in due course, as the family takes time to make the necessary arrangements."

Chiume started her career with roles in theatre and rose to prominence after appearing in 1990 film Warriors from Hell and landing the role of Stella Moloi in the drama series Zone 14.

She also appeared in soap opera Rhythm City but is perhaps best known internationally for her performance as Mining Tribe Elder in 2018 Marvel film Black Panther.

Following the sad news, several of Chiume's Black Panther co-stars posted tributes online.

"We have lost a library! May @conniechiume rest in peace and power," wrote Lupita Nyong'o on Instagram.

While Winston Duke shared a heartfelt message on X.

"Rest in peace my beautiful sister Connie Chiume. Thank you for the resilience and always inspired, present work you delivered in your long illustrious career," he commented. "You always possessed gratitude and a generous, bold heart. We'll miss you and are grateful for your time here. Safe travels on your continued journey."

And a representative for the South African Government noted the nation will always be "grateful for your contribution Mama".

"Our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of multi-award winning and legendary actress Connie Chiume. Her outstanding work will always be remembered," they posted on X.

Chiume is survived by four children.