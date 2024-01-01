Addison Rae's Thanksgiving return hinted by director Eli Roth

Eli Roth has hinted Addison Rae will appear in 'Thanksgiving 2'.

The 23-year-old singer and actress starred as Gaby in the 2023 holiday horror movie, and Roth - the director and co-writer of the first and second films - has admitted Rae's character was "kept alive for a reason".

He said: "I love Addison Rae. We kept her alive for a reason. It doesn’t feel like a ‘Thanksgiving’ movie without Addison Rae."

However, sources have told Variety that Rae is yet to officially sign up to the project.

'Thanksgiving' was based on the spoof trailer 52-year-old filmmaker Roth made 16 years ago for the Quentin Tarantino-Robert Rodriguez double bill 'Grindhouse'.

The movie told the story of a serial killer who terrorised the residents of Plymouth, Massachusetts, while dressed as a 17th century pilgrim.

Rae's character survived, as did Scuba (Gabriel Davenport), Ryan (Milo Manheim), Bobby (Jalen Thomas Brooks) and Jessica (Nell Verlaque).

The movie also featured Patrick Dempsey - who portrayed Sheriff Eric Newlon - Rick Hoffman and Gina Gershon.

Roth confirmed in November that there will be a 'Thanksgiving 2', and it will again be set during the US holiday season.

He wrote on Instagram at the time: "BREAKING NEWS! John Carver will kill again!

"Thank you everyone who supported ORIGINAL HORROR in theaters!!! Go see it now on the big screen while it’s in cinemas, sequel set for release in 2025! Taking a year to really get the script right, working on it starting today! (sic)"