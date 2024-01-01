Julianne Moore celebrates son's engagement news

Julianne Moore has shared her excitement over her son's engagement news.

On Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actress's eldest child, Caleb Freundlich, announced that he had recently proposed to his girlfriend Kibriyaa´ Morgan.

Alongside a series of snaps taken shortly after he popped the question, Caleb, 26, wrote on his Instagram, "It's pronounced FIANCÉ."

While in her own post, Kibriyaa´ added: "The big kids are getting married!!!! Ahhhhhh I could not love you more if I tried @cal_freundlich YOU AND ME."

Reacting to the happy news, Julianne re-posted some of the sweet snaps.

"Congratulations Cal and Ki. We love you," she added.

The post quickly racked up thousands of likes and caught the attention of some of Julianne's celebrity friends.

"Congratulations!! Definitely must celebrate over pasta," wrote Ellen Pompeo, while Halle Berry gushed, "Congratulations! Gorgeous couple, beautiful love."

And Jennifer Garner commented, "All grown up, congratulations!"

Julianne married director Bart Freundlich in 2003. The couple also shares 22-year-old daughter Liv.