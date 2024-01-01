Brad Pitt and George Clooney’s Wolfs to get a sequel ahead of release

‘Wolfs’ has been confirmed for a sequel - before it has even been released.

The Apple Original Films action-comedy - which stars George Clooney, 63, and Brad Pitt, 60 - is due to premiere at the 81st Venice Film Festival later this month, and it has now been confirmed the project's 43-year-old creator Jon Watts has signed a deal with the studio to write, direct and produce a follow-up flick.

The company also revealed the picture will get a limited theatrical run in the US on 20 September, before debuting globally on Apple TV+ a week later.

In a statement, Apple Original Films head of features Matt Dentler said: “‘Wolfs’ is the kind of big event movie that makes Apple TV+ such an exceptional home for the best in entertainment.

“With George and Brad’s remarkable and engaging chemistry under Jon Watts’ extraordinary direction, ‘Wolfs’ blends all the great elements of comedy, action, and drama into a hugely entertaining movie that will leave audiences ready for what’s next.

“Releasing the movie to theaters before making it widely available to Apple TV+ customers brings the best of both worlds to audiences, and we’re excited to see fans embrace the movie as we start working with Jon on the sequel.”

While Watts is returning for the next entry in the series, it has not been confirmed whether the two actors will be reprising their roles for the follow-up film.

In the movie, a professional fixer (Clooney) is hired to cover up a high-profile crime, before a second cleaner (Pitt) arrives at the scene, forcing the two lone wolves to work together.

As the night progresses, chaos ensues for the fixers in a way neither expected.

The pictures also stars Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, Poorna Jagannathan, Richard Kind and Zlatko Buric, and is produced in partnership with Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment and Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures.