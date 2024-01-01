Michelle Pfeiffer to star in Yellowstone spinoff Madison

Michelle Pfeiffer is set to star in the new Yellowstone spinoff, Madison.

On Thursday, it was confirmed that the Scarface actress will star in and executive produce Taylor Sheridan's upcoming series Madison, the latest instalment in the Yellowstone franchise.

Pfeiffer's name was first linked to the project in June. Kurt Russell and Patrick J. Adams have also been linked to the series, although their roles have yet to be confirmed.

The show, previously titled 2024, will follow a family from New York City to the Madison River Valley in central Montana.

According to Paramount, "the series is a heartfelt study of grief and human connection."

Chris McCarthy, co-CEO of Paramount Global and president and CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, released a statement on Thursday praising Pfeiffer's "remarkable talent".

"Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace," he stated. "She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the Yellowstone universe, Madison, from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan."

Madison follows previous Yellowstone spin-offs 1883, starring the likes of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Brandon Sklenar.

Meanwhile, the second part of the fifth and final season of Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner, is due for release on 10 November.