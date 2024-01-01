David Harbour opens up on being step-dad to wife Lily Allen's kids

David Harbour has opened up about the first time he was introduced to wife Lily Allen's children.

The 49-year-old Stranger Things star has been married to the British singer since 2020 and admits he never wanted to have children.

Lily, 39, shares daughters Ethel, 12, and Marnie, 11, with her ex-husband, Sam Cooper, and David has shocked himself at how quickly he began to care for the girls.

Opening up on the Miss Me? podcast, the American actor said, "I met Lily and we dated for a little bit, and I remember there was a day when she said 'I want you to meet the kids'...

"We went to the Wolseley - she brought the kids there and I remember her saying something to the kids like 'this guy might be a big part of our lives'. And I think Marnie said later on that she thought I was going to be her new assistant. And I kind of am."

He added, "There was just an immediate sort of love that I had for them so that was so unique. Just their innocent little faces looking up at you, just confused, they were like six and seven at the time. And that really pushed me over the edge. I was like 'Wow, this is something so rare - that this is like a family, kind of a pre-made family'."