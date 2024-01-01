Selena Gomez sparks engagement speculation

Selena Gomez has sparked fervent speculation that she has become engaged to boyfriend Benny Blanco.

The 32-year-old Hands To Myself singer has been dating record producer Benny, 36, since last year.

On Thursday, the Only Murders In The Building star shared a mirror selfie showing herself posing in an elegant champagne-coloured dress - with Benny reflected in the mirror behind her.

She captioned the snap, which she shared via Instagram Stories, with the simple statement, "A night out" - however, it was some seemingly intentionally placed emojis that drew the most attention.

The star noticeably covered her wedding finger in the photo with pink heart emojis - prompting rumours she was hiding an engagement ring.

Hours later, Selena shared a string of loved-up images on her main grid showing herself and Benny cuddling together.

Selena and Benny confirmed their romance in December last year after months of speculation that they had started dating.

And last month, via the TikTok Who's Most Likely To? challenge, the singer declared "Me" when asked, "Who said 'I love you' first?'"

Selena has defended the relationship in the past after cruel online trolls told her Benny was "unworthy" of her affection.

Hitting back at the toxic comments, the Disney star said last December, "I don't understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don't feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done."