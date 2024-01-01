Sadie Sink explains why she has turned her back on a Taylor Swift song

Sadie Sink has explained why she has turned her back on the Taylor Swift song All Too Well.

The 22-year-old Stranger Things actress starred in the lavish extended music video for Taylor's 10-minute version of the 2011 hit.

Taylor reportedly used her failed romance with Jake Gyllenhaal as the inspiration for the break-up anthem and unleashed the extended version of the song in 2021 on her Red (Taylor's Version) album.

In the short film music video, Sadie plays a woman who is left heartbroken by a man, played by Dylan O'Brien.

But it seems playing the role unlocked uncomfortable truths for the young actress.

Speaking to Variety, she said, "At that point, I had never been in love. I had never been through a breakup that intense. It was all foreign territory for me. I had to rely on just my years of research as a Swiftie."

She continued, "But as I was going, things from my personal life kind of came forward, which fuelled it even more. Then I was like, 'Whoa. Maybe I should do some work on Sadie in these areas.'"

Variety reports the star confirmed she has "dropped All Too Well from (my) 'wind down song' rotation".

She added, "It holds this incredibly nostalgic feeling for me now that I feel physically in my body. It's too intense."

The music video won a string of accolades after being released, including MTV VMA and Grammy awards.