Blake Lively reveals Ryan Reynolds wrote final scene in It Ends With Us

Blake Lively has revealed her husband Ryan Reynolds wrote the final scene in It Ends With Us.

"The iconic rooftop scene, my husband actually wrote it. Nobody knows that but you now," the actress, 36, told E! News.

She added, "We help each other. He works on everything I do; I work on everything he does. So his wins, his celebrations are mine and mine are his."

The screenwriter for the movie, Christie Hall, admitted the scene Ryan, 47, worked on was "probably the trickiest one to tackle" because it is "perfect in the novel." She told People, "My first attempt at that scene, I really tried to just honour what Colleen (Hoover) wrote, almost word for word. I really, really tried because I just think that she did it best. What's tricky about that scene is it's long."

She admitted she wasn't aware the Deadpool star had contributed to the script.

"There were a couple of little things that I thought had been improvised," she said. "Like when he says, 'Pretty please with a cherry on top,' and she talks about the maraschino cherries. When I saw a cut I was like, 'Oh, that's cute. That must have been a cute improvised thing.' So if I'm being told that Ryan wrote that, then great, how wonderful." She added, "There were a few little flourishes that I did not write, but I assumed that they had been improvised on set. But, again, like I said, the moments that I felt like needed to be honoured are there. So I recognise the scene and I'm proud of the scene. And if those flourishes came from Ryan, I think that's wonderful."

Blake, 36, recently made a cameo in her husband's movie, Deadpool & Wolverine.