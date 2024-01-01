Channing Tatum hints at family plans with Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum has discussed marriage and children while reflecting on working with fiancée Zoë Kravitz.

The 44-year-old Magic Mike star and 35-year-old Zoë have been an item since 2021 and they became engaged in October last year.

This month, Channing stars in the psychological thriller film Blink Twice - which is directed by his wife-to-be.

Discussing the project with People, Channing set tongues wagging with his choice of words as he gushed, "To get to create something with someone that you love is probably one of the most gratifying things other than having a kid with somebody I think."

He added, "It's one of those... you truly are creating something from nothing and it's just like creating a marriage or creating something where you're like, everything that we are is going into this thing and you want to make it with people that you love."

Big Little Lies star Zoë has praised Channing for his work in the film - which she also wrote.

The Daily Mail quotes her declaring at a screening of the film, "I think going through something creative like this with anybody makes you closer and there's so much trust there."

She added at the time, "Yeah, we got to work together and go through hard things together and support each other, and it was beautiful."

Channing was previously married to Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan from 2009 until 2019 and they share a daughter together.

Zoë previously married actor Karl Glusman in 2019 but the marriage collapsed 18 months later and they divorced in 2021.