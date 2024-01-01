Holland Taylor explains why she will never marry Sarah Paulson

Holland Taylor has explained why she has no plans to marry long-term girlfriend Sarah Paulson.

The 81-year-old Two and a Half Men star has been in a romance with American Horror Story star Sarah, 49, since 2015.

But fans should refrain from buying any hats, as the ladies have decided marriage is not for them.

Opening up to Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show, Holland said, "I don't think (we'll get married). We've never talked about it with any interest."

She continued further, "It doesn't seem to mean to us what it means to a lot of people... we would (get married) if we wanted to."

Holland shared insight into her decade-long romance, revealing, "We have a wonderful resonance. We are very interested in the same kinds of things, and yet we share big differences."

Acknowledging their 32-year age gap, the American star added, "We have big generational differences which worries me for her sake. But what can I do?... A lot of the things that she is going through that are very emotionally important to her right now, I went through 30 years ago or 40 years ago."

Earlier this year, Sarah dedicated her Tony award win to her long-term partner.

Receiving the Best Leading Actress in a Play Award for her role as Antoinette 'Toni' Lafayette in the Broadway play Appropriate, Sarah gushed at the ceremony in June, "Holland, thank you for loving me."