Jennie Garth to open up discussion around menopause

Jennie Garth wants to open up the public conversation around menopause.

The Bad Influence actress wants to "amplify" awareness of women's health, highlighting the difficulties she has faced as she experiences menopause.

Jennie, 52, who suffers osteoarthritis, described her life as, "a daily minefield" of unexpected physical surprises and admitted in an Instagram post she had been, "struggling with working out recently".

The actress's busy life was made more complicated by the changes in her body, she said.

"My travel and work schedule, my body pain, not to mention menopause is a daily minefield, both physically & mentally," Jennie explained.

She went on to explain she is often only able to get moving by sheer willpower.

"Here's the deal... I stay motivated by FORCING myself to workout," the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star admitted.

"I know I'll always feel better from doing it. But recently it just feels like my body is fighting against me at times."

Later, on her podcast I Choose Me, Jennie described menopause as, "a massive cyclone that comes into your life and just does all kinds of destruction".

Admitting she hadn't fully anticipated all the adjustments she would need to make to accommodate her shifting hormonal levels, Jennie advocated an attitude of acceptance.

"I'm doing the best I can," she said, "and that makes me feel a little better."