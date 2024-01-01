Stassi Schroeder returning to TV four years after sacking

Stassi Schroeder is returning to TV, four years after being sacked for racially profiling a co-star.

The former Vanderpump Rules star is getting her own 'docu-comedy' series as well as a spot on a Vanderpump Rules spin-off show.

Stassi, 36, will star in Stassi Says - a half-hour show based loosely on her own life.

"Endlessly relatable, utterly hysterical, and questionably sane, Stassi is the anchor of a fresh ensemble of comedic and chaotic characters who are dealing with identity crises and major life crossroads of their own - and Stassi's the one who has to keep them all afloat," a press release for the show stated.

The mother of two - she shares children Hartford, three and Messer, nearly one, with husband Beau Clark - is also set to appear in season two of Vanderpump Villa, a satellite show to the series that first brought Stassi into the spotlight in 2013.

Stassi was sacked from the original programme, Vanderpump Rules, in June 2020 after she and Kristen Doute, now 41, were filmed racially profiling their co-star Faith Stowers. The pair called the police after mistakenly identifying Faith as a wanted criminal.

"Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologised and been punished," the women's crisis PR manager Steve Honig told the Daily Mail at the time.

In April this year, Faith, 35, was revealed to be suing the show's parent network, Bravo, for "racism, sexual harassment and physical assault".