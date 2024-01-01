Kristen Wiig never thought she would be back in the Despicable Me franchise

Kristen Wiig never thought she would be in any more 'Despicable Me' movies.

The 50-year-old actress voiced the role of Miss Hattie in the first installment of the animation franchise - which centres on a former supervillain turned secret agent named Gru, his adoptive daughters, Margo, Edith, and Agnes, and his yellow-colored Minions - and was delighted to be asked back to play her role in the fourth film.

She told Who magazine: "I was so happy to play Miss Hattie in the first movie, but then just kind of assumed that since the girls were adopted, I wouldn't be in any others. So, the fact that they asked me to come back and be a different character for the next three films is amazing, and working on them has been one of my favourite experiences."

The 'Bridesmaids' star - who has four-year-old twins Luna and Shiloh with her husband Avi Rothman - is even excited for her children to be able to see the new film because it has such a "generational appeal" and is looking forward to sharing something with them that she has been a part of.

She said: "The kids have seen the first film and they just love Minions. So, I'm very excited to see 'Despicable Me 4' with them. It's nice to have something we can all watch together that I've been a part of.

"Given how long the franchise has been around, it has generational appeal. , I wish I had [Miss Hattie's] energy! In this film, you see her mama bear come out, and I think I'm like that with my family a little bit, too. So Lucy loves her work, but family comes first, and that's something I can relate to, for sure"