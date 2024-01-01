Saoirse-Monica Jackson opens up about wedding planning

Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson has opened up about planning her wedding.

The Irish actress, best known for playing Erin Quinn in Derry Girls, has revealed that she is in the midst of planning her wedding to her fiancé, Scottish DJ Hector Barbour, also known by his stage name, Denis Sulta.

"We're planning our wedding at the moment," Saoirse told Cosmopolitan in a recent interview.

The Flash actress, 30, revealed that while Hector wants a big wedding, she wants to make sure she has enough time to interact with all her guests.

"I have a ginormous family," she said. "He's so down for a big wedding, but I don't want to spend the day feeling anxious that I haven't got round to everybody."

Saoirse and Hector met at a party and went public with their relationship in September 2021. The DJ revealed their engagement in February this year when asked to share his favourite memory of 2023 in an interview with Metal magazine.

He replied, "The day I proposed to my fiancé Saoirse." The actress shared a screengrab of the quote on her Instagram Stories.

Reflecting on their relationship, The Decameron star also shared, "I love being at home with Hector. We love chilling, and not being at the centre of cool parties - watching Moana with him makes me so happy."