Ryan Reynolds was 'a mess' watching It Ends With Us

Ryan Reynolds was "a mess" watching his wife Blake Lively's new movie It Ends With Us.

In the adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel, the Gossip Girl star plays Lily Bloom, who bumps into her childhood sweetheart while navigating her turbulent marriage.

During an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Reynolds admitted he couldn't contain his emotions watching Lively's performance in the romance drama.

"I was a mess. Also, I found Blake's performance to be... I'm self-loathing enough for me, watching me is hard enough, but watching her, I would say filters through some of that prism as well, I was a mess, I found it (her performance) revelatory," he gushed.

Acknowledging that his opinion was "biased", the Free Guy star insisted the movie is "so good" and offers unexpected "sparkle and charm and levity in moments".

In July, when Lively celebrated the release of Reynolds's superhero movie Deadpool & Wolverine on Instagram, she joked that she "should be competitive" because it hit cinemas only two weeks before It Ends With Us.

The Canadian actor explained on the podcast that their films weren't originally supposed to be released so closely together.

"Both movies were affected greatly by the (actors') strike," he shared. "We were originally starting the summer off May 3rd, I think, but we couldn't hold that date and conceivably edit the movie properly and render visual effects properly. And then they plopped down in August, which I think is a great date."

Reynolds and Lively tied the knot in 2012 and they have three daughters and a son.

Deadpool & Wolverine and It Ends With Us are in cinemas now.