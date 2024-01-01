Christian Slater and Brittany Lopez welcome second child

Christian Slater and his wife Brittany have welcomed baby number two.

The actor and his wife's new addition, a son, was born in July, according to a report confirmed by People magazine. No other details, including the baby's name, have been revealed.

The couple is already parents to a four-year-old daughter whom they welcomed in 2019.

The parents revealed they were expecting a second child when they walked the red carpet together while attending the Los Angeles premiere of the Slater's film Unfrosted earlier this year.

There, Lopez debuted her baby bump and posed from the side, wearing a floral off-the-shoulder gown.

Slater is also dad to daughter Eliana, 22, and son Jaden, 25, whom he shares with ex-wife Ryan Haddon.

In August 2024, Slater told People that he's "a lot more present" as a dad at this stage of his life.

"I think I was more scared of it the first go around and a little bit more confused, and I was very distracted," he shared. "And now, it's all I really think about, and all I really care about, and all I want to be around. I'm happy to be in that situation."