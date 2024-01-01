Catfish star Nev Schulman breaks neck

Catfish star Nev Schulman has broken his neck in a terrifying accident in which his motorcycle collided with a truck.

The TV star revealed that the crash happened on Monday when he was on his way to pick up his son Cy, two, from school.

Schulman shared on Instagram, "I never made it to pick up my son from school on the bike. In fact, in some ways, I'm glad I didn't. I was alone on impact. Me and the truck. And then I guess the pavement. I was alone and unconscious. And then conscious. Maybe I was fine (I wasn't)."

He was rushed to the ICU after snapping two nerves that control his muscles - an injury that in some cases leaves the patient permanently unable to walk.

However Schulman assured his fans that he is "not paralysed" and is "projected to make a full recovery".

He revealed, "I broke my neck. C5 and C6 to be exact. Stable fractures. I'm not paralysed. My hands were a question mark there for a minute but the human body is incredible and so are humans."

Praising the "incredible knowledge and care" he has received, he reflected, "It's hard to feel sorry for myself when I hear from the doctors about how many people with similar injuries will never walk again."

Schulman became a star in the 2010 documentary Catfish, in which he has an online romance with a woman who turns out not to be who she says she is.

He now co-hosts Catfish: The TV Show, in which each episode follows the trajectory of a different online romance.