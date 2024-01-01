Tyler Perry changed 50 Cent's perspective on TV production during studio visit

50 Cent has revealed Tyler Perry opened his eyes to a new method of film and TV production when he visited his studio.

The rapper and TV producer paid a visit to the director's studio complex in Atlanta, Georgia in June and "immediately identified" with the faster working pace.

"We have the old Hollywood pace, the old 'we are doing white Hollywood.' He's doing the diverse version of Hollywood that has to move faster to make more," 50 told The Hollywood Reporter. "And you don't have to compromise quality. You will notice the difference in the premium programming when it's done correctly. It's just better planning. That definitely changed my perspective."

50, real name Curtis Jackson, has become a TV mogul over the past 10 years thanks to the success of the shows he's produced via his company, G-Unit Film and Television Inc., including BMF, Power and its spin-offs Ghost, Raising Kanan and Force.

He recently opened his own studios in Shreveport, Louisiana and he intends to revitalise the city itself to encourage people to visit.

"The studio itself, it's for me to create content, to go make television shows and films and stuff like that," he explained. "But Shreveport, I have to be able to create an experience for people to come, so I started investing in the downtown area, buying properties and stuff. I got to revitalise that along with the studio."

When asked if he and Perry might collaborate on a project in the future, he confirmed they may have something in the pipeline.

"He said if I wanted to do something, and I'm saying, 'Yes, let's do it.' Now we've just got to sort out what that'll be," he stated.