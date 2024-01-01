Adele questions if Australian Olympic breakdancer Raygun is 'a joke'

Adele has questioned if attention-grabbing Australian Olympic breakdance entrant Raygun is "a joke".

The 36-year-old Olympic hopeful, whose real name is Rachael Gunn, sparked ridicule when she took to the breakdance floor at the 2024 Paris Games on Friday.

Sports fans were stunned to see the athlete flopping around on the floor before being awarded a miserable zero points from the judges.

And over the weekend, Adele halted one of her Munich headline shows to draw attention to the viral dance moment.

Scoffing at the event, the Rolling In The Deep singer asked, "Did anyone see the breakdancing lady? Now I didn't even know breakdancing was an Olympic sport these days. That is f***ing fantastic. I really really do."

Questioning Raygun's authenticity, Adele, 36, continued, "I can't work out if it was a joke but either way it has made me very very happy and me and my friends have been s***ing ourselves laughing for nearly 24 hours.

"I just wanted to know if you have seen it. If you haven't seen it please leave the show and google it because it is LOLZ."

She added, "It is so f***ing funny and is my favourite thing that has happened in the Olympics this whole whole time."

Defending her performance at the Olympics, Raygun told reporters, "I was never going to beat these girls on what they do best, the dynamic and the power moves, so I wanted to move differently, be artistic and creative because how many chances do you get that in a lifetime to do that on an international stage.

"I was always the underdog and wanted to make my mark in a different way."