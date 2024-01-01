Colman Domingo shares Euphoria Season 3 hopes

Colman Domingo has shared his hopes for his character in season three of HBO's Euphoria.

The hit drama is due to return for a third season following the intense second season climax of February 2022 which included a shocking shootout.

Coleman plays recovering drug addict Ali Muhammed who acts as a sponsor and mentor for lead character Ruby 'Rue' Bennett, played by Zendaya.

The third season is expected to begin filming in January next year, with hopes the show will also return to screens in 2025 - and Oscar-nominated star Coleman hopes his character will finally have sex in the new season.

He told SiriusXM's Radio Andy, "I would like to see - because I'm like, 'These young kids are out there having all this kind of sex,' and I'm like, 'I think Ali needs to get some this season.' I'd like to see what that is."

He also revealed he had approached the show writers, "asking for my character to have sex."

Euphoria first began airing in 2019 and proved to be an instant hit for HBO - but subsequent seasons have been hit with delays, first by the Covid pandemic in 2020 and then the writer's strike in 2023.

Last month, it was confirmed that the show would return with the principal cast reprising their roles - with cameras due to roll in January.

The new season is set to involve a time jump for the high school characters to move their stories along from the years since the latest episode aired.