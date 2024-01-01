Hugh Jackman reveals intense Deadpool & Wolverine diet

Hugh Jackman has revealed what he ate on his 6,000-calories-a-day diet during intense preparation for Deadpool & Wolverine.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Aussie actor dished about the diet he had to endure in preparation for the new Deadpool & Wolverine film.

It all started when the host asked Jackman about how he got his body in such rock-solid shape for the role.

Jackman shared that during the gruelling months of specified eating and training, he ate a whopping 6,000 calories a day in order to get in the proper superhero shape.

"It's 6,000 calories, and it's not the calories you necessarily want." Jackman disclosed. "This is chicken, and it's tilapia and beans. Tilapia and beans. I don't know why tilapia. It must be some fish that is lean, and green beans."

In the wake of last year's Hollywood strikes, the Marvel actor ended up having to follow the diet for far longer than expected in order to maintain the same shape throughout the production.

"There's one particular scene where I really wanted to focus on how I looked. And (director) Shawn (Levy) said, 'Where do you want to do that scene (in the shooting schedule)?' And I said, 'Let's just put it to the end.' And then the strike came, and I was like, 'Oh, why did I say that?'