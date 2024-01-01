Zelda Williams refutes viral post claiming Robin Williams owned pet monkey

Zelda Williams has refuted a viral post alleging her late father Robin Williams once owned a pet monkey.

Over the weekend, an image showing Robin with a monkey balanced on his shoulder was posted to an X account titled Time Capsule Tales.

In the accompanying caption, the writer claimed the photo was taken "a few days" before Mrs. Doubtfire actor's death at the age of 63 on 11 August 2014.

The post quickly racked up nearly nine million views, however, Zelda took to her own account on Sunday and debunked the content.

"It's been brought to my attention some probably AI (artificial intelligence) written BS (bulls**t) like this is going viral," she fired. "Dad didn't own a pet monkey, NO ONE should, and if you're ever tempted to, support your local exotic animal rescues instead."

Zelda went on to note that Robin worked with the Capuchin monkey on the set of 2006 movie Night at the Museum and the primate now lives at an animal rescue centre.

In a separate post, the actress-director also urged fans to be cautious about re-posting unverified messages on social media.

"And since more completely false or badly researched posts are likely to go viral on Dad's death anniversary, maybe just assume they're all BS (they usually are). Ignore the creepy robots trying to farm your clicks & do something nice for yourself instead. I sure as hell will," the 35-year-old added.

Meanwhile, Zelda's older brother Zak Williams also paid an emotional tribute to his father over the weekend.

"Dad, it's hard to believe it's been 10 years," he wrote alongside a snap of Robin on the set of classic sitcom Mork & Mindy on his X account. "Today, I'm thinking about how much you loved all of us - your family, your friends, everyone you met. You inspire me every day to do my part in making our family's world a little more connected and loving. Love you forever."