Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds battle it out at box office

Married couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have battled it out for the top of the box office.
Lively's movie It Ends With Us went head-to-head with her husband's hit, Deadpool & Wolverine. In the end, It Ends With Us couldn't quite pip Reynolds' Marvel adventure at the post.
The romantic drama, co-starring actor and director Justin Baldoni, earned a healthy $50 million (£39.2 million) its first weekend in cinemas, but debuted at number two, while the extremely popular Deadpool & Wolverine sailed in with $54.2 million (£42.5 million), according to Box Office Mojo.
Variety reported that this was the first time in more than three decades that a married couple had their films top the box office.
The last time was in 1990 when Bruce Willis starred in Die Hard 2 at the same time that his then-wife Demi Moore appeared in the romantic drama Ghost.
This weekend, Twisters - the action-adventure set in the middle of tornado country - came in a distant third with $15 million (£11.8 million).
The film, starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones, has been a big success in the US and around the world so far.
Borderlands debuted in fourth place. The thriller, based on the best-selling video game, follows a ragtag team of misfits on a mission to save a missing girl.