Princess of Wales makes surprise appearance in Olympics clip

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has made a rare appearance with Prince William in a video dedicated to the British Olympic team.

The Princess starred alongside an unshaven Prince in a pre-recorded film clip, which Kensington Palace posted on Instagram before the Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Games.

"From all of us watching at home," began the Princess of Wales, "congratulations to Team GB."

Kate sported a white and black striped sweater and wore her long brown hair straight and loose.

William, standing next to his wife, wore a teal Team Great Britain polo shirt.

"Well done on all you have achieved," he said in the video. "You've been an inspiration to us all."

Their post's caption read, "Well done @teamgb, what an incredible journey! Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion. You made us all so proud! Here's to celebrating every triumph at @paris2024 and looking forward to more from @paralympicsgb_official later in the summer."

Kate and William's video also included messages from celebs such as David Beckham, who played a key part in helping London win their 2012 Olympics bid, and Snoop Dogg, who served as a special NBC Olympics correspondent during the 2024 Games.

The American rapper thanked the athletes "on behalf of big Snoop Dogg, the Prince and his lovely wife".