Jimmy Fallon forced to hitchhike after getting lost in Germany

Jimmy Fallon was forced to hitchhike after he became lost in Bavaria, Germany recently.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the late-night TV show host shared footage of himself sitting in the passenger seat of a convertible with a man named Leon and his mother while they sang along to Queen's 1974 track Killer Queen.

In the accompanying caption, Jimmy explained that the pair had come to his rescue.

"I (love) Bavaria! The other day I got lost in the middle of nowhere in Bavaria. Thankfully, I made some new friends who offered to drive me back to my hotel," he wrote. "If you run into Leon or his mom - say hi and thank you from Jimmy!"

In addition, Jimmy gave a shout-out to the local radio station.

"Great music," the 49-year-old praised.

And in a separate message shared on TikTok on Friday, Jimmy offered up more details about his adventure.

Recalling how he had wanted to "go look at the lake" and was listening to a "some book about breathing", the star ended up taking a wrong turn.

"I end up just going into someone's yard and I don't know where I am," he said. "I am lost. Completely lost."

After trying to take a shortcut, Jimmy realised he was two hours away from his hotel. However, the father-of-two spotted an autobody shop and walked in. Soon after, Leon and his mum kindly offered him a ride back to where he was staying.

"Now I'm in love with Bavaria," he smiled. "I always thought I would love it, but now I'm just, 'Wow.'"

Prior to his adventure in Germany, Jimmy had been spotted taking in sporting events at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.