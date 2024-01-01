Kevin Costner 'never imagined' Horizon movies to be released so close together

Kevin Costner "never imagined" the original release strategy for the first two films in his Horizon series.

The Bodyguard star launched his four-part Civil War epic at the Cannes Film Festival in May. However, after Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 struggled at the box office in June, Costner and the film's studio Warner Bros. decided to postpone the August cinema release of the second chapter.

The star admitted to E! News over the weekend that it was the studio's idea to originally release the first two chapters several weeks apart.

"I didn't ever imagine (the releases) six weeks apart, it was always four months, or six months. But the studio saw an opportunity, they thought it could be something," he said, before adding with a laugh, "I don't feel that anymore."

The Dances with Wolves actor went on to explain that he had always envisioned Chapter 2 premiering at the Venice Film Festival in September. Shortly after the studio abandoned the August release plan, it was revealed Chapter 2 would debut at the Italian festival.

"That part is exactly how I imagined it," he noted. "That was a nice development over there."

Despite his long-gestating passion project disappointing at the box office, taking in just over $32 million (£25 million), the Yellowstone star remains confident that Horizon will have staying power.

Insisting he was "really proud" of the saga, Costner said, "I've faced life with people being dismissive of me. But they can't be dismissive of Horizon, because now it's out of their hands. And they might point to the finish line - well, this is what it did at the box office - but I know that this movie is going to play for the next 50 years."

Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2, co-written, directed and starring Costner, will premiere in Venice on 7 September.