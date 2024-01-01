Mckenna Grace and Allison Williams cast in Regretting You

Mckenna Grace and Allison Williams are to star in an adaptation of 'Regretting You'.

The pair have joined the cast of the movie that is based on Colleen Hoover's 2019 novel of the same name.

The announcement follows the release of 'It Ends With Us' – an adaptation of Hoover's book that stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni that is expected to be a big hit at the box office.

'Regretting You' charts the complex relationship between Morgan Grant (Williams) and her daughter Clara.

Morgan becomes a parent at a young age and puts her dreams on hold in order to raise Clara. However, as Clara grows into a teenager their relationship becomes fractured – particularly after a tragic accident claims the life of Chris, Morgan's husband and Clara's father.

The picture will be directed 'The Fault in Our Stars' filmmaker Josh Boone from a script written by Susan McMartin. Robert Kulzer is set to produce the film with Brunson Green and Anna Todd.

Meanwhile, Mckenna has also been cast in the psychological thriller 'Straight Lies'.

The 18-year-old actress is set to star in and executive produce the flick that is being helmed by director Alex Kalymnios.

The movie is set in 1990 at the height of the hysteria of the war on drugs and is inspired by true events from screenwriter Ren Trella's life as a teenager.

The plot centres on a teenage girl falsely accused of drug use who is held against her will and must escape a cult-like drug rehab that is supported by the US Government, while her covert CIA agent father becomes so caught up in political influence that he is unaware of the danger she is in.

Mckenna said in a statement to Deadline: "I am so honoured to bring this compelling story to the screen. After speaking with our amazing writer Ren and hearing her true story of what she endured and based the script, I knew this was going to be a heartbreaking, but necessary project to make."