Kit Harington discusses pre-sobriety depression and self-loathing

Kit Harington battled depression and feelings of self-loathing before finding sobriety.

The 37-year-old Game of Thrones star checked into rehab in 2019 to combat alcohol addiction and stress and admits he hated himself before he sought help.

Opening up about his health struggles, the star told GQ he could not appreciate his success, explaining, "Before getting sober, I would stare in the mirror and call myself a c**t. I'd hate myself. I would literally despise myself and not be proud of anything I'd done.

"I couldn't be proud. So the fact that I am proud of getting sober is in and of itself a mark of being an entirely different person. And now, every set I step onto, whatever work I do, I'm proud of, because I know I put everything into it.

"Whereas before I had this huge monkey on my back (alcohol) that was just, like, weighing me down. So yeah, the whole nature of being proud of myself is a relatively new prospect for me."

Kit, who shares a three-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son with his Game of Thrones co-star wife Rose Leslie, 37, added that he is grateful he sought help before he became a parent.

He said, "I was so lucky I got sober before having kids... because at one time it felt physically and emotionally impossible for me not to drink again."

Kit can currently be seen in season three of HBO's hit show Industry, playing a character named Henry Muck.