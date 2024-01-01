Jennifer Lopez spends 5 hours at Ben Affleck's house

Jennifer Lopez has visited Ben Affleck at his rental home, after spending time with his son Samuel.

The 55-year-old singer spent the day shopping in Los Angeles with Ben's 12-year old son. She was first spotted going to Ben's ex-wife's Jennifer Garner's house at around 12pm with her child, Emme, 15. It's believed Emme is friends with Ben's middle child, Fin, also 15.

Then Jennifer and Samuel were seen shopping together at Neiman Marcus where they spent around an hour. They were seen walking with their arms around each other, and when they emerged from the shop, Samuel was carrying a Creed bag, believe to contain aftershave. They then spent around three hours at the nearby Century City mall, emerging with several shopping bags.

It's unclear what they were buying, although Ben's 52nd birthday is on 15 August. When a paparazzi asked Jennifer if she was shopping for Ben's birthday, she laughed.

Her driver then dropped Samuel home, and picked up Emme, before dropping Jennifer alone to Ben's rental home in Brentwood, California at around 5pm. Her driver arrived to pick her up at 8pm but she didn't emerge from the house until around 9.45pm.

The couple, who are widely believed to be heading for divorce, were reportedly no longer on speaking terms, with sources reporting their managers have been working out the terms of their divorce. They have spent most of the past few months apart, including their second wedding anniversary and Jennifer's birthday.

They married in July 2022 after getting back together in 2021, 17 years after they broke off their first engagement.