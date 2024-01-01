Ellen DeGeneres sells home for $96 million

Ellen DeGeneres has sold her California home for $96 million.

The talkshow host bought the 10-acre property in Carpinteria in 2022 for $70 million. (£54 million) At the time it was the largest ever real estate deal in Santa Barbara County.

Now documents obtained by the Wall Street Journal show that she recently sold the mansion for $96 million (£75.19 million) to mining magnate Robert Friedland - netting her $26 million (£20 million) in just under two years.

The home is over three levels, boasts five bedrooms and three bathrooms, and looks on to a private beach.

When pictures were last seen of the inside in 2022, it had exposed wooden beam ceilings, hardwood floors and stone archways.

There's a terrace with a spa off the main bedroom, as well as double walk-in wardrobes and two baths.

It looks as though Ellen and her wife Portia De Rossi have actually swapped houses with the mining millionaire; records show they recently paid $32 million (£25 million) to buy back another home in Santa Barbara that they sold to him earlier this year for the same amount.

This new home sits on just eight-acres, although they also bought an empty three-acre plot next door for an extra $6 million. (£4.6 million)

Carpinteria is known as an enclave for the rich and famous, and is home to celebrities including Kevin Costner and George Lucas.

In July, Ellen announced she will be "done" with showbiz after she has finished filming her Netflix special Ellen's Last Stand... Up.