Matt Damon glad his life is more 'boring' than Ben Affleck's

The Oppenheimer actor drew a contrast between his and Ben's life trajectories, saying he "can't imagine" a life like his former co-writer's.

Matt, 53, and Ben, 51, won an Oscar for writing and co-starring in their 1997 movie Good Will Hunting.

"25 years ago, the gossip magazine culture was huge but they ignored me," Matt explained in an interview with the Radio Times podcast.

"I wasn't an exciting story; the guy who's married, it's boring! Scandal and sex, that's what people would read magazines for. I've been really lucky."

In 2005, Matt married Luciana Barroso, and the pair have since had four daughters.

Meanwhile, Ben has had a more turbulent love life - although he was married to actress jennifer Garner for 13 years from 2005-2013, he also had a widely publicised failed romance with Jennifer Lopez that ended in 2004 only to be reignited when they wed in 2022.

Matt went on to specifically mention Ben, describing him as the brother of his The Instigators co-star, Casey Affleck.

"Especially when I look at Casey's brother, Ben," Matt said. "We've had parallel careers in a lot of ways, but I can't imagine living under that scrutiny for 25 years."