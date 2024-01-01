Vince Vaughn honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Vince Vaughn received the 2,786th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday.

Officials from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce presented the Wedding Crashers actor with the star, with producer/writer Bill Lawrence and actor/filmmaker Peter Billingsley among the guest speakers.

Addressing the crowd, Vince thanked the organisation for the honour and joked the accolade had made him feel "pretty empowered" and that it was all "going to my head".

The 54-year-old went on describe how seeing movies like Saturday Night Fever and Animal House with his older sisters first sparked his interest in storytelling and making movies.

"(I felt like) I could do that, and maybe make people laugh and give families a good night to discuss stuff and have joy," he said.

Vince also noted that while he born and raised in the Midwest, he feels like he "grew up" in California.

"This is where I came of age. At its best, I think Los Angeles for me - and walking these streets, I used to live on Rossmoor down here - was an inspiration, that things were possible," the actor continued. "I think Hollywood, at its best, has always been a city of dreams and stories and imagination."

To conclude his speech, Vince thanked his parents, sisters, and extended family for their support. He then gave a shout-out to his wife Kyla and their children; daughter Locklyn, 13, and son Vernon, 11.

"My beautiful wife, Kyla, so glad you're here with me on this now. I'm so grateful for you and these beautiful kids. And for all the laughter we've shared together. As much as all this means, you guys really do need to know that you guys are the most important thing in the world to me," he stated, before joking: "You're not as lucrative. You don't give me access to the kind of stuff that this kind of thing does, but with that all being said, you guys are the most important."