James Cameron working on 'classified' Terminator project

James Cameron has revealed he is working on a secret Terminator project.

The Avatar director revealed he was working on another Terminator project when asked for his opinion on the upcoming Netflix anime series Terminator Zero.

"I'd be curious to see what they've come up with. I'm working on my own Terminator stuff right now. It's got nothing to do with that," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

"Like with (TV show) The Sarah Connor Chronicles, they occasionally touched on things I had been playing with completely independently. So there's some curiosity there."

When asked for more details on his Terminator project, Cameron replied, "It's totally classified. I don't want to have to send out a potentially dangerous robotic agent if you were to talk about it, even retroactively."

The Titanic filmmaker launched the sci-fi action franchise, which stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, in 1984 with The Terminator before following it up in 1991 with Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Cameron did not direct the four subsequent movies, however, he produced and has a "story by" credit on the most recent outing, 2019's Terminator: Dark Fate.

It is unlikely Schwarzenegger will return for another project as he declared he was "done" with the franchise last year.

"The franchise is not done. I'm done. I got the message loud and clear that the world wants to move on with a different theme when it comes to The Terminator. Someone has to come up with a great idea," he told THR.

In addition, Cameron may not have time to direct the project himself as he intends to helm the fourth and fifth Avatar films, which will not be released until 2029 and 2031.