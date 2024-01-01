Skai Jackson arrested for domestic battery - report

Skai Jackson has reportedly been arrested for domestic battery.

The former Disney Channel star was reportedly arrested after an alleged altercation with her boyfriend at Universal Studios in Los Angeles on 9 August.

According to TMZ, police were called to the theme park after Jackson and her boyfriend, who hasn't been named, were seen arguing.

The outlet added that security footage showed the 22-year-old actress pushing her partner multiple times.

Shortly after the pair were detained by security, Jackson was reportedly arrested for misdemeanour domestic battery. She was reportedly cited and released within a few hours of her arrest.

TMZ also reported that the Jessie actress and her partner denied the altercation turned physical, adding that she even revealed they are engaged and expecting their first child.

Jackson's alleged arrest comes months after she took to Snapchat in February to post a photo of herself and a mystery man with an emoji over his face, obscuring his identity.

She captioned the photo, "Showing my new BF".

Jackson is best known for playing Zuri Ross in the Disney Channel sitcom Jessie from 2011 to 2015. She starred alongside Debby Ryan, Peyton List and the late Cameron Boyce.