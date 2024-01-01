Blackpink's Lisa 'nervous' to make acting debut in The White Lotus season 3

Blackpink's Lisa has admitted that she was "nervous" about making her acting debut in the upcoming third season of The White Lotus.

Earlier this year it was confirmed that the Thai singer/rapper would be appearing in the third season of Mike White's comedy-drama series, which is filmed and set in Thailand.

In a new interview with Elle, Lisa, real name Lalisa Manobal, revealed she became emotional when she found out she had landed a role in the series.

"Oh my God, Mike White? I think he's a genius," she told the publication. "I think I cried. I was with my friends, my mom's friends, and my mom as well, but I didn't tell them that I auditioned for it."

The 27-year-old K-pop star explained she was "super excited" when she received the news, but admitted her nerves soon set in.

"I'm super excited and nervous, because it's my first acting project," she said. "So I was happy for a second, and then I was like, 'Oh, wait, wait, how am I going to deliver this?'"

Lisa went on to say that although she is new to acting, she has spent a lot of time in front of the camera as a musician.

"It's pretty new to me, but I think it's similar to shooting music videos," the artist explained. "I'm excited for my fans to see it."

The third season follows the first, which was filmed and set in Hawaii, and the second, which was filmed and set in Sicily, Italy.

"I feel like people are going to fall in love with Thailand even more," Lisa told the publication.

The third season of The White Lotus, which will also star Carrie Coon, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Parker Posey and others, is due to premiere sometime in 2025.