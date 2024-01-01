Kylie Jenner opens up about postpartum depression

Kylie Jenner has spoken about the postpartum depression she had after both her children.

The reality star, 27, admitted she struggled mentally after having both her children.

She had her daughter Stormi In February 2018 with then boyfriend Travis Scott, when she was 20. Four years later, the former couple welcomed their son, Aire.

Now she has revealed she didn't feel herself for the first year after giving birth to Stormi.

"I think, being pregnant, I wore sweatpants every day, I didn't have time to figure out even some of the little things in my life, and then postpartum lasted a year," she told British Vogue. "Mentally, it's really hard. Hormonally, it's really hard. I didn't know how to dress."

She continued, "It hit me differently both times. Probably with my son it was major baby blues, so I was just so emotional over things that I probably wouldn't be that emotional about (typically). On the phone with my mom all day hysterically crying, saying: 'I can't figure out his name.'"

She had originally named her son Knight, but ended up changing her mind. He was also called Wolf for a short time, before she settled on Aire.

"When I met him, he was just the most beautiful thing to me and I couldn't believe just how perfect he was. I felt like such a failure that I couldn't name him. He deserved so much more than that. It just really triggered me," she said, adding, "My daughter, still to this day, is like: 'Do you remember when Aire's name was Knight?' And I'm like: 'No.' And she's like: 'That was so funny, Mom. I like Knight better.'"

Kylie has been been dating Timothée Chalamet since last year.