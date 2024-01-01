Henry Winkler recalls chat with 'lovely' Queen Camilla

Henry Winkler has opened up about his lunchtime conversation with "lovely" Queen Camilla.

The Happy Days legend attended a royal luncheon in 2023 and was charmed by Her Majesty, describing the senior royal as "lovely".

"We were invited to Ascot, the royal races," Henry, 78, told People magazine in an interview published 12 August. "You heard about it in My Fair Lady, you hear about it all through history, and we were invited."

Henry went on to describe how King Charles III, 75, and Camilla, 77, arrived at the racecourse, "in an open carriage pulled by these incredible horses" before they all sat down to a three-course lunch.

"Then all of a sudden, a rumour or a buzz goes through the room: 'The Queen wants to meet Henry'," he recalled. "So we walk down onto the paddock, onto the green, and all of a sudden, these 12 men in forest-green cutaways march out."

Henry added he found himself addressing Camilla as if she were one of his aunts.

"She comes in white in the middle of them and walks up. I tip my hat, and I talk to her like she was my Aunt Liz," he said.

Camilla, Henry said, was warm and friendly, and made a point of telling him she was familiar with his series of children's books.

There was, "no disconnect" and "no royalty," he said, adding: "There is just this lovely woman who knows about my children's books, the Detective Duck series."