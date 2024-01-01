Simone Biles' birth mother 'wants to make amends'

Simone Biles' birth mother had revealed she "wants to make amends" with her gymnast daughter.

Shanon Biles, 52, gave her children up for adoption when they were little, due to drug addiction.

"It was hard to give up my kids, but I had to do what I had to do. I wasn't able to care for them. I was still using and (my father) didn't want me coming in and out of their lives when I wasn't right," she told DailyMail.com.

"I would like to make amends with Simone personally - I'm just waiting for her and (her younger sister) Adria. I speak to Adria more than I speak to Simone. I would just ask her to forgive me. Can we move forward? Don't judge me on my past. Let's move forward. I'm waiting for the opportunity but I'm waiting on her to be able to come to me. Let's sit down. I just have to be patient."

Simone, 27, is one of Shanon's four children, including Ashley, 34, Tevin, 29, and Adria, 25.

The children were taken into foster care when they were little, before Simone and Adria were adopted by Shanon's dad Ronald and his wife Nellie, when Simone was six. Ashley and Tevin went to live with Ronald's sister.

"When we signed the (adoption) papers it was like my dad flipped a switch on me - no communication, don't call, and don't visit," said Shanon. "That's how it was in the beginning. It took me six years before I saw my children again. I was respecting my Dad to let the kids transition, he felt that was the best thing for them. It was hard to give up my kids, but I had to do what I had to do. I wasn't able to care for them. I was still using and he didn't want me coming in and out of their lives when I wasn't right."

She revealed she wasn't invited to Simone's wedding to NFL star Jonathan Owens last year. "She's 27 now. She's married. I would have liked to have been a part of that, but I just have to wait for her. You can't push anybody."

Simone won three gold medals and one silver medal at the 2024 Olympics.