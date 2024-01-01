Mark Wahlberg reveals 'only remaining' tattoo is wife's name on ring finger

Mark Wahlberg's "only remaining" tattoo is a tribute to his wife Rhea Durham.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, guest host Jeff Goldblum asked the actor about the inking on his ring finger.

In response, Mark explained that the design is actually his wife's name.

"That's my wife's name. In case I'm not wearing my ring or I'm working, I can always have (it here)," he said, noting that he got the tattoo on "Valentine's Day one year".

And Mark recalled how Rhea, whom he wed in 2009, was thrilled by the gesture.

"She said, 'That's the nicest thing you've ever done,'" the 53-year-old recounted, before joking: "I said, 'Well can I have back the expensive jewellery and just get you one of these too?'"

Mark went on to note that the design is the "only remaining tattoo" he has as he underwent "terribly painful" laser treatments to have all of his body art removed.

"They promise you that it's very quick, couple of visits. It took me many years. I actually was trying to get them removed by the time I was gonna do (2010 movie) The Fighter because every time I did a movie if I had to take my shirt off I had to cover it all with make-up. Agonising experience. So I tried to get it done and it took me like five years to get them completely removed," the star explained, before likening the experience to getting "hot bacon grease getting flicked on you over and over again".

"Hopefully the technology has advanced by now," he added.

Mark is currently promoting his new comedy-thriller, The Union. The movie, also featuring Halle Berry, is set to begin streaming via Netflix on Friday.