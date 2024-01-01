George Clooney claims David O. Russell 'made his life hell' on Three Kings set

George Clooney has claimed director David O. Russell made his life "hell" on the set of their 1999 movie Three Kings.

The Out of Sight actor only ever works with "people who like what they do" following his experience with the "miserable" director because he believes no film is "worth" spending months with someone who makes his "life hell".

"The older you get, time allotment is very different. Five months out of your life is a lot," he told British GQ in a joint interview with Brad Pitt. "And so it's not just like, 'Oh, I'm going to go do a really good film, like Three Kings, and I'm going to have a miserable f**k like David O Russell making my life hell. Making every person in the crew's life hell.' It's not worth it. Not at this point in my life. Just to have a good product."

Clooney and Russell famously butted heads on the set of the black comedy war film, which also starred Mark Wahlberg and Ice Cube. At one point during the tumultuous production, they got into a physical altercation over Russell's alleged treatment of the extras and crew.

Despite the 63-year-old's latest comments, he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2012 that he had buried the hatchet with the American Hustle filmmaker.

"I saw David a few weeks ago at a party... and I felt compelled to go over and go, 'So, are we done?' And he goes, 'Please'. And I said, 'OK,'" Clooney recalled. "We made a really, really great film and we had a really tough time together, but it's a case of us both getting older. I really do appreciate the work he continues to do, and I think he appreciates what I'm trying to do."