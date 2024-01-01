Ashley Park moved by Meryl Streep's sweet gesture on Only Murders in the Building

Ashley Park was moved by Meryl Streep's kind gesture after they finished filming Only Murders in the Building.

In season three of the murder-mystery comedy series, the Emily in Paris actress and Oscar-winning star play cast members of the fictional musical Death Rattle Dazzle.

At the end of filming, Park asked her co-stars to sign a fake Playbill for the show - in keeping with Broadway tradition - and was touched by what Streep wrote.

"I got it back from her and it said, 'I see you Ash, Meryl,'" she emotionally recalled on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast. "I know, it makes me (emotional). It's not like she had never talked to me and didn't see me before but I think she meant like (she saw) my heart and the person that I am. It was really lovely coming from her. I don't know why I'm crying."

She added, "You just don't know what a little thing can do to uplift somebody or make them feel so whole or so loved at a certain time. Not that I'll every be Meryl Streep, but even with the position that I'm in now, it's how much can I pay that forward."

The Joy Ride star went on to describe the Mamma Mia! actress as the "kindest, warmest, most diligent person" who "sang full-out every time", even when she wasn't in the shot.

Park also admitted that she can't wrap her head around the fact she got to perform a duet with Streep for the show.

"I still don't believe it! Someone sent me that clip recently and I was like, 'Are we sure that's not AI? How is that real?'" she joked.

Look for the Light, which the stars performed in a rehearsal for the musical, was written by Park's Girls5Eva co-star Sara Bareilles and her "good friends" Pasek and Paul.

Streep reprised her role as Loretta for the show's fourth season, which will premiere on 27 August.