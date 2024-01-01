Christine Baranski gives huge update on Mamma Mia 3

Christine Baranski has claimed Mamma Mia 3 is going ahead and that she even knows the plot details.

The iconic American actress plays Tanya Chesham-Leigh in the ABBA musical franchise - appearing both in the 2008 original and the 2018 sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Now Christine, 72, has claimed she met with film producer Judy Craymer who is setting the threequel into motion.

Sharing all with The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, Christine said, "I was in London with Judy Craymer at our favourite watering hole, she is planning Mamma Mia 3. She gave me the narrative plotline of how it's going to happen."

Teasing the project further, the Emmy award-winning star said, "That's all I can say! But, it's not like, 'Oh, I wish it could happen!' Judy Craymer makes things happen. She made number two happen, and it was a phenomenal hit. I wouldn't put it past Judy Craymer to get everybody back together."

Mamma Mia was a global smash when it was released in 2008, raking in over £540 million at the Box Office.

The plot - soundtracked by the music of ABBA - sees Meryl Streep play Donna Sheridan who looks forward to giving away her daughter Sophie, played by Amanda Seyfried.

But in the lead-up to the wedding, questions arise over the identity of Sophie's father, with characters played by Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgard all linked to Donna's past.

The 2018 sequel added music icon Cher to the cast and pulled in an impressive £313 million at the box office.