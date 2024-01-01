Zach Braff explains Scrubs revival delay

Zach Braff has revealed that business rules are delaying plans to revive the iconic sitcom Scrubs.

The 49-year-old actor played Dr. John 'J.D.' Dorian in all nine seasons of the smash medical comedy series between 2001 and 2010 - and even featured in the 2009 spin-off Scrubs: Interns.

And while he is raring to get his co-stars back together for a new season of the hit show, he says rules surrounding show creator Bill Lawrence are frustrating plans.

Opening up to ET on Monday, Zach revealed, "I'm gonna tell you something that nobody else is gonna get. Scrubs is a Disney show. Bill has a Warner Bros. deal. Once those two companies figure that out, I think the people will get what they want."

However, the star added that he is hopeful such an agreement is achievable, teasing, "I think it's gonna happen."

Gushing about the showrunner's skills, Zach added, "(Bill) is just a brilliant story teller. I don't know anyone quite like him. He also manages to make like five shows at a time and he's the nicest person. I don't know. I'm just very blessed to have my wagon hitched to him."

Scrubs notched up an impressive 182 episodes over its nine-year run and included Rosanne star Sarah Chalke and Clueless actor Donald Faison among the Emmy award-winning show's cast.