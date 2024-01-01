Kaley Cuoco engaged to Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco has announced she is engaged to Tom Pelphrey.

The Big Bang Theory star revealed the news on Instagram. "Amazing weekend," the 38-year-old wrote alongside a photo of her and Tom, showing a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

She also shared a photo of the couple walking alongside their daughter Matilda, who was born in March 2023.

The engagement comes as a surprise, as Kaley had previously said she would never tie the knot again, after going through two divorces.

She was married to equestrian Karl Cook between 2018 and 2022, and before that, tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.

"I will never get married again," she told Glamour in a 2022 interview. "I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover."

Kaley met Tom, who stars in Ozark, in 2022. She later admitted that it was "love at first sight," explaining, "We have the same management team...My manager actually took me as her guest to the Ozark premiere, and I met him there. It was like the angels started singing. I was like, 'Hallelujah.' It was very magical. ... It was perfect."