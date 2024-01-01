Zoe Kravitz admits it was 'hurtful' moving away from her mum when parents split

Zoe Kravitz has admitted she regrets choosing to live with her dad rather than her mum after her parents split up.

The Blink Twice director has reflected on the choices she made as an 11-year-old child amidst the divorce of her parents, Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz.

"I think it was very hurtful that I moved away from her to be with my dad and my dad wasn't even there," Zoe, 35, told Esquire, recalling the time she moved from New York to Miami to live with Lenny, who left soon afterwards to be on tour.

"I just wish I had been able to appreciate what she was doing for me. She was so focused on preserving my innocence. My creativity. Because she knew what the world is - that you don't get that back."

Lisa and Lenny split when Zoe was three. She lived with her mum for the first 10 years of her life, but then went to live with her dad, who she'd previously only seen a few times a year.

She recalled how seeing him was "this whirlwind of a completely different universe," before he left again and "I would go home to this really quiet, really simple life," she said of the time she was living with her mum.

Once she moved to Florida, she was living a totally different lifestyle. "It wasn't that my dad didn't care. He just cared about different things," she said.

Lenny and Lisa were married in 1987, and divorced in 1991. The pair have remained friends. In 2020, Lenny told People magazine that their strong bond "is "essential" and they "love each other just as much as before - it's just a different situation."