Kim Kardashian's children try to set her up on dates

Kim Kardashian has revealed her children try to "sneakily" set her up on dates.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, host Jimmy asked the reality TV star whether she was seeing anyone romantically.

Kim confirmed she was single but isn't ready to get back into the dating scene just yet.

"It's so funny because my kids try to set me up. They're ready now but I'm not. They're so particular, they make lists. Saint wants me to be with any basketball player or soccer player. And I'm like, 'If you only knew.' No,'" she smiled, shaking her head. "And then, some of my kids want me to be with streamers. Like, they have lists and they try to sneakily set me up. I'm like, 'Guys this just isn't what I want right now.'"

Kim shares children North, 11, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and five-year-old Psalm with her ex-husband Kanye West.

The SKIMS co-founder also noted that she was on a solo trip to New York City with just her daughter North.

"I love to travel solo with each of my kids because it really is this bonding time. I always do a soccer trip with my oldest son. One is heavily into karate, one is just a full princess, into anything glitter, North is into art, Saint is into soccer and basketball," the 43-year-old continued. "I go to all their personal games... I've taken him all over, we're going to Spain for the first Real Madrid (soccer) game soon. It's pretty nutty that I travel the world for my kids' interests but it's fun."

Kim was on The Tonight Show to promote her new collaboration with Beats headphones.